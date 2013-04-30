Blik's Baseball Wall Decals

A month into the season and you're probably thinking to yourself, "How on earth do I get my love of baseball further into my decor? Should I frame and hang another Steve Garvey jersey? Is there a better way?" Yes. Yes, there is. And it's these charming, hilarious, and eminently stickball baseball wall decals by Blik. Designed by Left Field Cards, these three sets of decals work marvelously as a group or individually. From Catfish Hunter to the grip for a good sinker, this is the best way to play ball in the house.