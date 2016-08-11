BLAU by Fran Silvestre

The Blau collection seeks to develop the tradition of outdoor furniture, linking with the Mediterranean architecture and way of inhabiting. An innovated tradition, made with a construction system stem based on the assembly of extruded aluminium sections. Only a single type of knot is used that fixes all the joints of the different pieces of the collection and which hides the pins that fix the sections. All the pieces are made using this growth system, from a chair to an artificial tree. This instant growth tree, with no roots, fits in to illuminated urban environments, enclosing them and generating shadows. Blau is a family of objects that have an additional quality that is difficult to specify, which refers to the value of the pieces as objects, with the value of them being contemplated.