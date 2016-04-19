BiHome
This prototype is based on the premise that a diminutive architectural proposition can have substantial social, urban and environmental implications. Developed in response to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s call for the creation of 100,000 new housing units by 2021, this prototype backyard home is a lightweight, recyclable and customizable accessory dwelling unit that recognizing that one solution to the region’s housing crisis might be found in our own backyards. Almost a half million single family homes rest within City of LA boundaries and building sustainable accessory units on the land behind just 20% of existing homes would meet that goal. The prototype structure demonstrates –in its design, fabrication, occupation, and recycling, what sustainability means at a personal level. The prototype is the product of a research initiative sponsored by UCLA’s CityLAB and Kevin Daly Architects, and was constructed by UCLA graduate students as part of an independent study course. The low-cost, low-impact unit could serve as housing for an elderly parent, a returning college graduate, or a rental unit. It is easy to install, minimizing utility hookups, and easy to remove. It is almost entirely recyclable.