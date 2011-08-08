Big Sur Airstream Renovation

"I found the Airstream in the high desert of Anza, California, and thought it was a pure TLC job. Wishful thinking!" says interior designer Caroline Brandes, who also rents renovated Airstreams on her property in Big Sur through Big Sur Getaway. "Even though the interior looked decent, once back home in Big Sur I had discovered water leaks, extensive floor rot under the linoleum tiles, and even frame damage." She hired Area 63 Productions, a professional Airstream renovation company, to help. For the interiors, she sought a clean and airy look. "Most of the trailers I had seen so far were restored close to the 'vintage' idea, and to my taste most of them feel too dark, too cluttered and too traditional," she says. "I wanted the trailer to feel airy, calm and open, nearly a bit Zen-like." Here's a glimpse into the renovation, start to finish.