Beverly House
This house is the transformation of an existing intimate 1100 sf bungalow into an expanded space for a growing family. The site is one of the few remaining through-block lots in the Ocean Park section of Santa Monica. It gently slopes towards a local public park and has a dramatic western view of the Pacific Ocean.
The upper portion of the house is the renovated bungalow and has become the main living area with a master bedroom and study. An addition to the house was essentially excavated from beneath the original bungalow and supports a new terrace that takes advantage of the ocean view. The wall framing of the existing bungalow was left intact; a new roof is suspended over the house allowing light to drift through all interior spaces via the interior clerestories.
Within the house a simple palette of materials unifies all of the spaces. Alternating planes of solid and translucent materials evoke the colored planes of Diebenkorn’s Ocean Park paintings series as well as connect the house to the sloping landscape. Vertical elements include sliding doors of aluminum honeycomb for privacy
without omitting light, custom maple cabinets, a fireplace covered in a blue-grey colored plaster, and the main stair formed of colored cast concrete and lined with glass. Upstairs the flooring is of maple to match the cabinetry and downstairs the floors are paved with a custom-cut blue-green soapstone.