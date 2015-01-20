Best of the Best: immcologne 2015

Behold the greatest emerging products at the 2015 Cologne Furniture Fair, as designated by an esteemed design jury comprised of designer Carole Baijings, German design editor Barbara Friedrich, Andrej Kupetz of the German Design Council, designer Giulio Ridolfo, Gerhard Wolf of Funktion Mobel, and designer Sebastian Wrong. To be considered, all products have to be available on the market at the time of the fair and they may not be older than two years old.