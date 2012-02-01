Best of Paris: 2012 Maison & Objet

Maison & Objet, the annual winter design show in Paris, ended last week, and it's taken seven whole days to catch our collective breath and clean off our camera's memory card. The immeubles shown at Maison sweep across eight airplane-hangar-sized buildings in a convention center north of the ciy, and include everything in the world of "déco," from wallpaper to candlesticks to armoires. And like any influential design fair worth its salt, the conversion of editors and retailers inspires some equally incredible satellite events throughout Paris. Especially notable were the young designers presenting at Meet My Project and offsite events by Emeco and Rockwell Group. Here are some notes from the exhibition floors at Maison, with some city snapshots for good measure.