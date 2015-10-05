Collection by Luke Hopping
Best of #ModernMonday: Latest Breakthroughs in Solar Power
Every Monday, @dwell and @designmilk invite fans and experts on Twitter to weigh in on trending topics in design.
For this week's installment of #ModernMonday, Minh Le of the Energy Department's SunShot Initiative joined Shaun Chapman, vice president at SolarCity, to discuss high-tech advances in solar energy. Check out a few of our favorite responses, and use the hashtag #ModernMonday to join the conversation next week at 1pm EST / 10am PST.