Best of #ModernMonday: Designing Pedestrian- and Bike-Friendly Cities

Every Monday, @dwell and @designmilk invite experts and fans to weigh in on trending topics in design. General manager of Los Angeles's Department of Transportation Seleta Reynolds as well as architect and activist Elizabeth Timme of LA-Más joined # ModernMonday this week to share their thoughts on how cities can become more pedestrian- and bike-friendly. Check out a few of our favorite responses, and use the hashtag # ModernMonday to join the conversation next week at 1pm EST / 10am PST. Reynolds and Timme will continue this conversation at Dwell on Design in Los Angeles at 2pm on May 30.