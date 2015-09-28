Best of #ModernMonday: Cool Resources for Young Designers

Every Monday, @dwell and @designmilk invite fans and experts on Twitter to weigh in on trending topics in design.

Ben Bateman, director of hardware at crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, Chris Farnum, director of design at Brooklyn's Industry City, and Jeremiah Britton, art director for workspace-sharing startup WeWork, joined # ModernMonday this week to discuss novel resources available to young designers. Check out a few of our favorite responses, and use the hashtag # ModernMonday to join the conversation next week at 1pm EST / 10am PST.