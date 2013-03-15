Best of Belgium

If chocolates, waffles, and frites are all you imagine comes from Belgium, you've not been paying attention. A rash of fabulous architecture, hip products, and smart shops keep us perpetually enthralled with this small Benelux nation. We continue to find reasons that this Northern European country is on par designwise with its Scandinavian neighbors, in part because so much Belgian architecture offers a playful mix of clean lines and colorful whimsy. Read on for four of our favorite projects, and one stellar guided tour of Antwerp.