Scandinavia's contribution to modern architecture and design is colossal, with Norway taking a critical role. From the modfathers of yesteryear like Pritzker-winner Sverre Fehn to the new crop of designers like Lars Beller Fjetland, who we check in with in our young designers story in the May issue, Norway continues to lead the charge. Here are a few of our favorite stories from the Dwell archive from the great wintry north!