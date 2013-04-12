Best Booth Designs at Salone 2013

As you may have noticed, Dwell is in Milan this week to scout for new furniture, accessories, and lighting at the Salone Internazionale del Mobile and the various satellite fairs around town. It's a veritable circus of design: Last year, over 330,000 visitors ascended on the fairground at Rho, and the experience comprises way more than a sofa here or lamp there. Companies spend years developing the products and prototypes they unveil in Milan, and just as much thought goes into the exhibition design. Designers like Luca Nicchetto (remember that name; you'll be hearing it a lot more!) and Konstantin Grcic introduce a handful of products each year, and booths to boot. Take a look at some of our favorites.