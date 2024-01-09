Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sara Phull

Best

View 33 Photos
The firm then combined a palette of steel, concrete, and oak in the elegant, double-height rear addition.
The firm then combined a palette of steel, concrete, and oak in the elegant, double-height rear addition.
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN LOOKING TOWARDS DINING ROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
PARLOR FLOOR - KITCHEN LOOKING TOWARDS DINING ROOM Photo © Ashok Sinha
A hardworking pantry was essential for the family. “They’re also very keen cooks,” said the firm. “They preserve fruit, make kombucha, keep bees, and grow a lot of herbs and vegetables. The open walk-in pantry, plenty of bench space, and storage are all approaches that allow for lots of food to be produced.” Pantry inserts are made from Maxi Film birch plywood in black, so that the pantry space recedes.
A hardworking pantry was essential for the family. “They’re also very keen cooks,” said the firm. “They preserve fruit, make kombucha, keep bees, and grow a lot of herbs and vegetables. The open walk-in pantry, plenty of bench space, and storage are all approaches that allow for lots of food to be produced.” Pantry inserts are made from Maxi Film birch plywood in black, so that the pantry space recedes.
The open kitchen and dining area flows out to the courtyard.
The open kitchen and dining area flows out to the courtyard.
Hay stools are lined in the completely renovated kitchen, which is punctuated by an abundance of natural light and a large Moooi Random Light.
Hay stools are lined in the completely renovated kitchen, which is punctuated by an abundance of natural light and a large Moooi Random Light.
The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop.
The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop.
Cabinetry by Bhuva Construction, handles by A&H Brass, and gray terrazzo worktop by Diespeker.
Cabinetry by Bhuva Construction, handles by A&H Brass, and gray terrazzo worktop by Diespeker.
A dark blue block is the central pole of the kitchen area. Deposited directly on the floor, its periphery creates a zone of circulation.
A dark blue block is the central pole of the kitchen area. Deposited directly on the floor, its periphery creates a zone of circulation.
The kitchen sits comfortably between a dining area, a large reading room, and an informal space for the kids.
The kitchen sits comfortably between a dining area, a large reading room, and an informal space for the kids.
Aston pendants by House Doctor match the metallic hue of the tap. White Miura Stools be PLANK provide seating at the island.
Aston pendants by House Doctor match the metallic hue of the tap. White Miura Stools be PLANK provide seating at the island.
Santa Monica Connect 4L Kitchen Detail with book matched walnut cabinet fronts by Semihandmade.
Santa Monica Connect 4L Kitchen Detail with book matched walnut cabinet fronts by Semihandmade.
This image shows how Brooks opened up interior, turning it into a light-filled space. While the home suggests a contemporary point of view, her inspiration for the interior actually came from medieval architecture and the great country homes of England. "The great halls where you'd have a feast had a ceremonial function as well as a domestic one. Here, the kitchen becomes a social hub, with the island as a hearth, in a way. The living room is the minstral's gallery, and the entertainent is on the mezzanine. With the double-height space in the center of the home, you encounter space in a different way." A Jasper Morrison Smithfield light hangs above the kitchen island. Brooks designed the kitchen cabinets and tables, as well as the steel fireplace.
This image shows how Brooks opened up interior, turning it into a light-filled space. While the home suggests a contemporary point of view, her inspiration for the interior actually came from medieval architecture and the great country homes of England. "The great halls where you'd have a feast had a ceremonial function as well as a domestic one. Here, the kitchen becomes a social hub, with the island as a hearth, in a way. The living room is the minstral's gallery, and the entertainent is on the mezzanine. With the double-height space in the center of the home, you encounter space in a different way." A Jasper Morrison Smithfield light hangs above the kitchen island. Brooks designed the kitchen cabinets and tables, as well as the steel fireplace.
Kitchen
Kitchen
The spaces are further delineated by large, white sculptural volumes, which define soft edges between them while providing storage. The kitchen is articulated as a composition of smaller-scale volumes variously finished in stone, timber veneer, and white paint.
The spaces are further delineated by large, white sculptural volumes, which define soft edges between them while providing storage. The kitchen is articulated as a composition of smaller-scale volumes variously finished in stone, timber veneer, and white paint.
Helen Street by mw|works
Helen Street by mw|works

13 more saves