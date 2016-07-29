Collection by The Platonic Fireplace Company
Bespoke Gas Fireplaces
Platonic started designing and manufacturing bespoke fireplaces over thirty years ago. We have worked with many of the best architects and designers in the UK, on numerous high-end residential and commercial projects, and on several continents. In many properties where there is no suitable existing chimney or new buildings where a naturally venting flue cannot be installed, the problem can usually be overcome by installing a fan-assisted flueing system. To discuss our bespoke fireplace service, please call Gabrielle on 020 8891 5904.