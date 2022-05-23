Bensonwood
Tatiana likes to work with communities, schools, and other organizations, with the purpose of creating environmental consciousness to younger groups, as well as underprivileged ones, while Diego likes to cooperate in those missions. The Dodo Van is intended to give them a mobile home while visiting these remote communities.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.