SubscribeSign In
b
Collection by Bensonwood

Bensonwood

View 12 Photos
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
A Nova Scotia couple learn that although triangular homes may look simple, they can be devilishly complex.
Tatiana likes to work with communities, schools, and other organizations, with the purpose of creating environmental consciousness to younger groups, as well as underprivileged ones, while Diego likes to cooperate in those missions. The Dodo Van is intended to give them a mobile home while visiting these remote communities.
Tatiana likes to work with communities, schools, and other organizations, with the purpose of creating environmental consciousness to younger groups, as well as underprivileged ones, while Diego likes to cooperate in those missions. The Dodo Van is intended to give them a mobile home while visiting these remote communities.
Mami and Goo the Kishu dog return from a frolic in the forest, which the couple, along with Hideaki, has thinned and trimmed back over many weekends. It’s an idyllic escape and a world away from the concrete expanse of Tokyo.
Mami and Goo the Kishu dog return from a frolic in the forest, which the couple, along with Hideaki, has thinned and trimmed back over many weekends. It’s an idyllic escape and a world away from the concrete expanse of Tokyo.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
I-Kanda Architects worked closely with Fire Tower Engineered Timber and Bensonwood to engineer and pre-package all framing offsite. In order to reduce the structure’s footprint, the team cleared a minimal amount of trees and opted to enhance surrounding views by installing a custom, 24-foot-wide sliding glass wall designed by Architectural Openings.
This home by Bensonwood in New Hampshire’s White Mountains was designed for a high level of comfort with triple-glazed European windows and OB Plus walls, which ensure a tight thermal envelope.
This home by Bensonwood in New Hampshire’s White Mountains was designed for a high level of comfort with triple-glazed European windows and OB Plus walls, which ensure a tight thermal envelope.
Bensonwood engineered and constructed the prefab timber frame, as well as the SIP envelope.
Bensonwood engineered and constructed the prefab timber frame, as well as the SIP envelope.
Established in the 1970s, Bensonwood continue to refine the forgotten craft of framing buildings, and complete projects that range from traditional timber frames to energy-efficient hybrids.
Established in the 1970s, Bensonwood continue to refine the forgotten craft of framing buildings, and complete projects that range from traditional timber frames to energy-efficient hybrids.
Components of KieranTimberlake’s 2006 Loblolly House were constructed in Bensonwood’s factory and assembled on-site in just six weeks. The project paved the way for further advancements in OpenHome’s panelized prefab system.
Components of KieranTimberlake’s 2006 Loblolly House were constructed in Bensonwood’s factory and assembled on-site in just six weeks. The project paved the way for further advancements in OpenHome’s panelized prefab system.
At Lake|Flato’s Clinton Corners residence, Bensonwood’s off-site fabrication enabled an aggressive eight-month construction schedule in the middle of New York’s winter.
At Lake|Flato’s Clinton Corners residence, Bensonwood’s off-site fabrication enabled an aggressive eight-month construction schedule in the middle of New York’s winter.
For each design, Bensonwood produces thermally complete wall, floor, and roof panels, with windows and doors installed, in a 110,000-square-foot automated manufacturing facility in New Hampshire.
For each design, Bensonwood produces thermally complete wall, floor, and roof panels, with windows and doors installed, in a 110,000-square-foot automated manufacturing facility in New Hampshire.