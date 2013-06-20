Behind The Scenes with TASCHEN Art Directors at Dwell on Design

Join us this weekend at Dwell on Design, where we'll be getting the scoop on information design and book jacket design courtesy of two TASCHEN art directors, Andy Disl and Josh Baker.

Art, architecture, and design book imprint TASCHEN has been churning out gorgeous monographs since 1980, when founder Benedikt Taschen turned his archival resale business into a bona fide publisher. Now, two art directors from the storied publishing house will join us onstage at Dwell on Design to discuss all things information design, from book jacket to table of contents. Don't miss art directors Andy Disl and Josh Baker speaking on the Design Innovation stage on Sunday, June 23 at 1:30pm—though if you must, this primer on Disl and Baker's work for TASCHEN is compulsory. Click through to see some of the incredible tomes they've designed, from lavish limited editions to affordable titles.