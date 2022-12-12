Before & After
“There is this golden hour in the early evening when the sun hits the big, old windows in the living room, and that wavy texture of real poured glass casts dramatic, dappled shadows across the burl wood cabinets,” says Willemsen. “That layered combination of texture and warmth turned out to be my favorite moment.”
As a former librarian and true book lover, Williams liked the idea of storing her books in the living room. "At first, the built-in shelving we designed was more open, but the exposed books created too much visual clutter, so we added cabinet doors and kept a few open shelves to house a rotating display of our client's collection of quirky and artful artifacts," says Eng-Goetz.