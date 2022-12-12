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Collection by RFL

Before & After

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The renovated bathroom replaced the former bathtub with a walk-in shower. The floor is by Concrete Collaborative, which is beneath a West Elm vanity.
The renovated bathroom replaced the former bathtub with a walk-in shower. The floor is by Concrete Collaborative, which is beneath a West Elm vanity.
Floor plan of Accabonac Harbor House Renovation by Berg Design Architecture
Floor plan of Accabonac Harbor House Renovation by Berg Design Architecture
Formerly one room, the studio was split in two—a multipurpose room underneath a primary bedroom.
Formerly one room, the studio was split in two—a multipurpose room underneath a primary bedroom.
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
Floor plan of Collectors’ Cottage by dSPACE Studio Architecture
Floor plan of Collectors’ Cottage by dSPACE Studio Architecture
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.
Drawing atmospheric inspiration from the city, Waechter Architecture infuses a hilltop home with panoramic Bay views, utilitarian finishes, and a bathroom that evokes a misty day.
ApplePly plywood is made in Eugene, Oregon, in a nod to the Pacific Northwest, where Peter and Georgia are from.
ApplePly plywood is made in Eugene, Oregon, in a nod to the Pacific Northwest, where Peter and Georgia are from.
In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
Mobili Vintage
Floor Plan of Redwood Residence by Cover Architecture
Floor Plan of Redwood Residence by Cover Architecture
"When we're getting ready for bed and I'm brushing my teeth, I can look up at the skylight and see the moon peeking out above the trees,
"When we're getting ready for bed and I'm brushing my teeth, I can look up at the skylight and see the moon peeking out above the trees,
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
SHED rebuilt the deck to have only two support posts, and an integrated planter faced with COR-TEN steel to tie into the front facade.
Floor plan of Hyde Park Residence by Scott Parks Studio
Floor plan of Hyde Park Residence by Scott Parks Studio
The rooftop addition houses an extra bedroom with a prime view of the trees. Parks designed the windows to fully sit between the beams, while working with Fort Structures to ensure proper insulation above.
The rooftop addition houses an extra bedroom with a prime view of the trees. Parks designed the windows to fully sit between the beams, while working with Fort Structures to ensure proper insulation above.
The vanity has a walnut base with an Arabescato Marble counter. A mirror is inset to be flush with the Umi Torimu tile, in Oat Glossy from DDS Tile.
The vanity has a walnut base with an Arabescato Marble counter. A mirror is inset to be flush with the Umi Torimu tile, in Oat Glossy from DDS Tile.
Walls are covered in Umi Torimu in Latte Glossy from DDS Tile with a Gentry Small Opal Glass Globe Pendant Light from Mullan Lighting on Etsy.
Walls are covered in Umi Torimu in Latte Glossy from DDS Tile with a Gentry Small Opal Glass Globe Pendant Light from Mullan Lighting on Etsy.
Honed marble counters sit atop custom walnut cabinets. The backsplash tile (Umi Calm in Rosemary from DDS Tile) is the first finish Chanel chose. "When I was trying to decide our direction for this house, that was really the first material that I came across that I was like, 'Okay, this is the vibe,'
Honed marble counters sit atop custom walnut cabinets. The backsplash tile (Umi Calm in Rosemary from DDS Tile) is the first finish Chanel chose. "When I was trying to decide our direction for this house, that was really the first material that I came across that I was like, 'Okay, this is the vibe,'
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.

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