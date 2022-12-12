SubscribeSign In
Inspired by the house’s California ranch setting and the natural brush of the surrounding foothills, the designer papered one of the walls in the primary bathroom with geometric-patterned wallcovering by Kelly Wearstler for Kravet.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
Flagstone flooring throughout is a nod to the home’s midcentury era. All of the windows had to be replaced, but many were kept in the same spot as the original.
The couple outfitted the kitchen with stainless steel counters and cabinetry and shelving made from Douglas fir sawmill offcuts.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
After being buried under layers of haphazard renovations, a 1959 Seattle ranch finally reaches its maximum potential.
Calacatta caldia marble counters and backsplash meet a Gaggenau cooktop. The dark walnut Henrybuilt cabinets snake out of the room, forming a multipurpose bar with hidden storage, over which hangs a piece by artist and family friend Benicia Gantner.
“There is this golden hour in the early evening when the sun hits the big, old windows in the living room, and that wavy texture of real poured glass casts dramatic, dappled shadows across the burl wood cabinets,” says Willemsen. “That layered combination of texture and warmth turned out to be my favorite moment.”
After: A Dewdrops pendant by Italian studio Giopato &amp; Coombes hangs delicately over an oak wood dining table. The Thomas Hayes Studio chairs are wrapped in Moore &amp; Giles hair-on-hide, and underneath a custom, olive wool rug by Kush Rugs echoes the home’s green surroundings.
Calacatta Superwhite Quartzite and white oak decorate the kitchen, as well as (
After: Malaga Residence floor plan
The two-story addition hosts the master suite and a living area downstairs, and two bedrooms upstairs. It’s constructed of steel, concrete, and glass, to convey a “lightweight” quality that communes with the original mid-century architecture.
The kitchen features bleached red oak storage cabinets custom-made by L&Z Specialties, Inc. The dining table is from Areti, paired with Eero Saarinen Tulip chairs from the client's collection, and a distinctive mobile from Gam Fratesi adds a commanding accent.
As a former librarian and true book lover, Williams liked the idea of storing her books in the living room. "At first, the built-in shelving we designed was more open, but the exposed books created too much visual clutter, so we added cabinet doors and kept a few open shelves to house a rotating display of our client's collection of quirky and artful artifacts," says Eng-Goetz.
