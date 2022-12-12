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Before & After
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie & Pigment.
Honed marble counters sit atop custom walnut cabinets. The backsplash tile (Umi Calm in Rosemary from DDS Tile) is the first finish Chanel chose. "When I was trying to decide our direction for this house, that was really the first material that I came across that I was like, 'Okay, this is the vibe,'
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
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