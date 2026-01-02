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Collection by simona vortel

before and after 2025

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A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
Aleksandra shifted and shortened the window to pack in usable storage around it. The cabinets are painted Rainy Afternoon by Benjamin Moore, combined with white oak boxes for contrast. “We were also badly hit by the material price increases during Covid,” says Aleksandra, whether it was kitchen cabinets or framing lumber. The couple were receiving quotes that changed week to week.
Aleksandra shifted and shortened the window to pack in usable storage around it. The cabinets are painted Rainy Afternoon by Benjamin Moore, combined with white oak boxes for contrast. “We were also badly hit by the material price increases during Covid,” says Aleksandra, whether it was kitchen cabinets or framing lumber. The couple were receiving quotes that changed week to week.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.
Rebuilding the rear addition gave Aleksandra a chance to play with its form, and make it contrast with the historic body of the Edwardian. Large glass doors lighten up the kitchen and connect it to the deck and backyard.
The home is divided into different zones that are clearly represented in the built form. The ground floor is open, public and noisy; the first floor houses more private rooms for guests and children; and the new mansard roof extension has a
The home is divided into different zones that are clearly represented in the built form. The ground floor is open, public and noisy; the first floor houses more private rooms for guests and children; and the new mansard roof extension has a
While the rooms in the main volume at the front of the home had reasonable areas and floor-to-ceiling heights, the back of the existing house featured a stacking of smaller volumes typical to the period—and made the house unsuitable for contemporary family life.
While the rooms in the main volume at the front of the home had reasonable areas and floor-to-ceiling heights, the back of the existing house featured a stacking of smaller volumes typical to the period—and made the house unsuitable for contemporary family life.
While the new facade is swathed in black stucco, it maintains elements of the original carriage house, which is hidden within the wall. Beyond the grounding stucco base, Healey designed two white volumes to be seen above, teasing the idea that more exists beyond the entry point.
While the new facade is swathed in black stucco, it maintains elements of the original carriage house, which is hidden within the wall. Beyond the grounding stucco base, Healey designed two white volumes to be seen above, teasing the idea that more exists beyond the entry point.
Before: The original carriage house facade was salvageable, but the addition towards the back was in a state of disrepair. The charming elements, such as the circular portal window and garage opening, were kept and re-imagined by the architect. "If you already have those openings and you can work around them, it makes a lot of sense,
Before: The original carriage house facade was salvageable, but the addition towards the back was in a state of disrepair. The charming elements, such as the circular portal window and garage opening, were kept and re-imagined by the architect. "If you already have those openings and you can work around them, it makes a lot of sense,
The new addition is spanned by a sliding glass door to the kitchen, bringing in much more natural light and creating easy flow between inside and out. The owners especially appreciate how the new deck is at grade with the exterior door for a seamless transition, making the kitchen feel “a part of the garden,” says the homeowner.
The new addition is spanned by a sliding glass door to the kitchen, bringing in much more natural light and creating easy flow between inside and out. The owners especially appreciate how the new deck is at grade with the exterior door for a seamless transition, making the kitchen feel “a part of the garden,” says the homeowner.
Before: A previous remodel had already reshaped the rear of the home.
Before: A previous remodel had already reshaped the rear of the home.
Instead of the separated space for living, dining, and cooking, the renovation has instead connected spaces that open up to the outdoors.
Instead of the separated space for living, dining, and cooking, the renovation has instead connected spaces that open up to the outdoors.
Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
Eliminating the deck and the small rooms off the terrace created a unified living space that extends between inside and out. For continuity throughout, the flooring is irregular slabs of marble with an antiqued finish. A linear drainage system was installed with the embedded track for the glass doors.
The stainless-steel modules are from Mekal Brasil, and the owners liked the material for its industrial aesthetic and how it nods to professional kitchens. On this end, the green Vitória Régia quartzite is installed to look like a solid cube.
The stainless-steel modules are from Mekal Brasil, and the owners liked the material for its industrial aesthetic and how it nods to professional kitchens. On this end, the green Vitória Régia quartzite is installed to look like a solid cube.
Before: The kitchen was small, enclosed, and did not have enough prep space.
Before: The kitchen was small, enclosed, and did not have enough prep space.
The Bestor Architecture team transformed the kitchen with a more open layout finished with a green zellige tile backsplash from Clé and a lavender laminate on the island. “It’s a color combination you don’t see every day,” admits Campbell. “But playing with jewel tones and a pastel and integrating a punchier, bright color at the banquette just felt right. We liked how they were in conversation with one another.”
The Bestor Architecture team transformed the kitchen with a more open layout finished with a green zellige tile backsplash from Clé and a lavender laminate on the island. “It’s a color combination you don’t see every day,” admits Campbell. “But playing with jewel tones and a pastel and integrating a punchier, bright color at the banquette just felt right. We liked how they were in conversation with one another.”
Small and impractical for avid cooks, the kitchen needed a total makeover. “We wanted a functional kitchen with lots of room for our coffee paraphernalia,” says Kim, who had a small coffee roasting company when the family lived in Aspen.
Small and impractical for avid cooks, the kitchen needed a total makeover. “We wanted a functional kitchen with lots of room for our coffee paraphernalia,” says Kim, who had a small coffee roasting company when the family lived in Aspen.
Before: The kitchen was cramped and the dining area little used.
Before: The kitchen was cramped and the dining area little used.
Before: Kevin reworked the downstairs layout to create living areas that connected to the backyard beyond this hallway.
Before: Kevin reworked the downstairs layout to create living areas that connected to the backyard beyond this hallway.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
Now, tall storage cabinets surround a niche with Kappa tile from 41Zero42, this time in a brighter hue, combined with a plainsawn white oak frame and Rosso Verona marble counter.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow

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