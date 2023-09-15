SubscribeSign In
The primary bedroom suite provides a spacious, calming retreat for rest and relaxation.
The moldings were already painted white in the primary bedroom, so the design team ran with it, creating a calming, neutral space. They paired the white walls with light wood furniture and sconces by Schoolhouse Electric.
The spiral staircase leads to the master bedroom, which opens onto a 200-square- foot terrace. A photo- graph of the Namibian desert by Clayton Woodley hangs above a bed installation designed by Malik and made by Brooklyn millworker Fernando Gonzalez.
