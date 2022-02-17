Dabito’s design combines a little bit of everything like his host city. “You'll see tons of arches everywhere, and we had a lot of fun experimenting with scale, tile patterns, and different materials,” he says.
The master bedroom incudes closet doors and a floating shelf-cupboard combo clad with polished plywood.
There is a long built-in desk and that space which continues into the closet. "The client has to have plenty of privacy while working at home so we added a recessed privacy shade,
"In order to add light back in, we put in skylights around the existing beams,
In the primary suite, a lounge chair from Moving Mountains sits in the corner window. The wall-hanging photograph is by James Welling.
The new primary bedroom displays walnut flooring and a built-in headboard.
This bedroom's monochromatic and moody green feels calming rather than oppressive.
Double fir rafters align with white oak cabinetry below, creating a sense of rhythm and calm.
The guestroom on the first storey, with a small walk-in wardrobe.
The built-in oak bed and wall treatment was designed by Bright Designlab and fabricated by Master Furniture Makers, with a custom colorful rug designed by Bright Designlab, in collaboration with Kush Rugs.
A stripe of tomato-colored paint (mixed from two shades of red) sets the energizing mood that Malak envisioned for the bedroom, which is made up of mostly Ikea and secondhand furniture. A wall of cabinetry to the right clears up the rest of the space for unobstructed movement.
The existing ceiling treatment at the window was extended to the rest of the ceiling in the room, as well as the new bathroom.
Wooden accents continue into each of the four bedrooms, presenting natural warmth and texture to both complement and contrast the architectural concrete construction.