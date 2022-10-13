SubscribeSign In
Bedrooms

Bedrooms

The enclave with the hanging bed is connected to the primary bedroom. The fireplace can be enjoyed in either room, and connects the two rooms while also providing division.
In the bedroom of a residential unit, carefully positioned openings frame views of Misco Mill.
The bedroom features a large picture window and built-in shelving and seating.
Susan Lankford created a custom headboard in Romo fabric for the primary bedroom, to accompany a custom bed. A Parachilna pendant and vintage lounge chair are on the far end of the room.
