The Mid-Mod Eichler Addition Remodel is a single-family house in San Mateo. This 2,285 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in the heart of the Silicon Valley. Klopf Architecture Project Team: John Klopf, and Angela Todorova Landscape Architect: Outer Space Contractor: Coast to Coast, Inc. Structural Engineer: Brian Dotson Consulting Engineer Photography ©2017 Mariko Reed Location: San Mateo, CA Year completed: 2015