bedroom/closet
Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
The core on the third floor is split down the middle to create a dressing room. On choosing the delft blue color Priscilla says, "Since we were painting the whole column up through the house I wanted a color that would make a statement but adapt to the different situations. Blue works, though I almost did green. Maybe I'll repaint it someday."
