Brian and Melissa's two young children spend hours playing in the yard. With Melissa's mother in a house on the same property, the kids have easy access to Grandma whenever she's in town. "It's such a unique experience having multiple generations together," Brian says. "If the kids get up early, they can just run over to Melissa's mom's and spend time with her."
“From anywhere in the house, you have a sense of the outdoors,” says Melonie, “and yet it’s very private.” Ikegami agrees. “The building was really about the landscape—it can dissolve into the background,” he says. In the master bedroom, Japanese Tansu chests from the couple’s previous home flank a Duxiana bed. The full-height windows and swing door are from Western Window Systems.
“We designed and built a custom floating desk, just in time for the work-from-home, COVID lifestyle,” says Santa Ana. “Sylvia loves working from the second floor loft office,” where she looks out onto the landscape and a large Tipu tree.
“When you come in, you immediately get an understanding of the space, and that leads to a feeling of safety,
Karen and Stephen made their bed using wood from an old weathered deck. A quilt by Karen hangs above it. The wall lamps are by Artemide, the bedcover is from North Shore Linens, and the antique bench is from China.
Sunlight spills into the primary bedroom, illuminating a wall of custom Birch cabinetry. Hanging pendant lights complement the neutral palette, and free up side table space.
The closet is painted in Farrow and Ball ‘Hague Blue.’-The stairwell has Lourdes for Anthropology wall lights.
A storage-lined hallway leads to the master bedroom.
Each of the four bedrooms feature large expanses of glazing framing picturesque views of the wide-open countryside. While the rural position of the house presents spectacular serenity, daily amenities (including a well-loved local pub) are within short reach.
The coal-colored walls of the primary bedroom are finished in paint and hemp oil sealant from Real Milk Paint Co.
The dressing room features a large bespoke cupboard, a desk for storing jewellery and other personal items, and a discrete joinery piece by the entrance with concealed panels. The desk allows the room to function as an office when needed. To fully maximise the available space and reduce clutter, trench radiators in the floor replace conventional wall heaters.
The team carried through the same Douglas Fir millwork featured in the kitchen into the primary bedroom. These intentional material choices connect the interior to the locale, as Douglas Fir is a native tree species to the coast of British Columbia.
City Cabin | Olson Kundig
Beaulieu made the closets a bit deeper so as to make the storage capabilities more comprehensive.
The core on the third floor is split down the middle to create a dressing room. On choosing the delft blue color Priscilla says, "Since we were painting the whole column up through the house I wanted a color that would make a statement but adapt to the different situations. Blue works, though I almost did green. Maybe I'll repaint it someday."
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
