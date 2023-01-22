The parents’ bedroom is intentionally small, with a custom storage unit framing a giant window. “It makes the views feel that much bigger,” says Handa.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo & Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
A private master bedroom and ensuite were key to the renovation, and include as much natural light as the ground floor. Benjamin Moore's White Heron was used throughout the interiors to complement the light.