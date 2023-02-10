SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Kathleen Winter

bedroom

View 5 Photos
Exterior Front and Side View
Exterior Front and Side View
To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
To keep costs low, architect Mark Fullagar fitted this compact cabin with hollow-insulated plywood panels that lend warmth and texture to the interior.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.
A queen-size Murphy bed folds down from this interior wall, transforming open living space into a bedroom.