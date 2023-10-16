Bedroom
Behind the glass facade is the couple’s workshop. The bicycles are prototypes they designed and use as their primary means of transportation. Called Metro-Pedals, they’re built of lightweight aircraft steel and feature interchangeable cargo accessories, low maintenance internal gears, and hydraulic brakes. “They’re the ultimate utility vehicle for the modern metropolis,” says Chris.
“Try to group uses and find solutions that solve multiple problems,” Borowski counsels. As an example, Pozner cites the idea of having the loft stairs double as clothing drawers. Though he eschewed a handrail, preferring a cleaner look, Pozner says that the slipperiness of the stairs “remains a work in progress. We had grooves, but they hurt my feet.” The pair are now looking into heavy-duty felt treads.
1 more save