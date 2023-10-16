SubscribeSign In
Designed by Dratler Duthoit, this apartment greets visitors with an illuminated central living space.
Solar panels, batteries, a rain-harvested water tank, and a bio-septic treatment system can be added to the Minima to accommodate off-grid sites.
The loft style layout sees the primary bedroom stacked on top of the kitchen area. LED lighting offers illumination but with primary emphasis on the framed views of surrounding verdant nature. Beside the bed is where the washer and dryer reside.
The ceiling and built-in storage wall in the bedroom are fabricated from American white oak, while the opposite wall and floor has the same grayish-white tone found in the rest of the apartment.
A wooden grid wall separates the kitchen from the couple’s work area, which features a one-armed sofa and a large paper pendant, both of their design. The family dog, Billie, often gets a smile from Junko for good behavior.
A look at the lower-level bathroom and courtyard garden.
Behind the glass facade is the couple’s workshop. The bicycles are prototypes they designed and use as their primary means of transportation. Called Metro-Pedals, they’re built of lightweight aircraft steel and feature interchangeable cargo accessories, low maintenance internal gears, and hydraulic brakes. “They’re the ultimate utility vehicle for the modern metropolis,” says Chris.
Pozner credits Borowski with the idea to use a roller shade, purchased at the Shade Store, to close off the sleeping loft. The simple intervention, neither sound- nor lightproof, is sufficient to demarcate one “room” from another.
“Try to group uses and find solutions that solve multiple problems,” Borowski counsels. As an example, Pozner cites the idea of having the loft stairs double as clothing drawers. Though he eschewed a handrail, preferring a cleaner look, Pozner says that the slipperiness of the stairs “remains a work in progress. We had grooves, but they hurt my feet.” The pair are now looking into heavy-duty felt treads.
White oak paneling imbues uniformity and warmth into the hallway, kitchen, and living spaces.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
"The plaster's imperfections are part of what gives the house its unique character, in the same way the concrete floor shows swirls and the timber has natural knotting,
"We meticulously plan for how light affects spaces. We model the spaces and test the different lighting throughout the day,
The owners wanted a pair of stairs leading to the bedrooms.
Polished concrete floors and pale clay plaster on the walls were used throughout the kitchen and living spaces.
The wide staircase leads to the living area, dining space, and kitchen, with the husband's art prominently displayed.
