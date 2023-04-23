SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Julie Cohen

bedroom

View 4 Photos
The pine interior features custom details like a rolling couch from Aquaclean and a kitchen cupboard wide enough for a paella pan. A D-7 freestanding stove from Rocal hangs on the wall.
The pine interior features custom details like a rolling couch from Aquaclean and a kitchen cupboard wide enough for a paella pan. A D-7 freestanding stove from Rocal hangs on the wall.
Canary yellow doors keep the house from feeling austere. The sliding function also saves space.
Canary yellow doors keep the house from feeling austere. The sliding function also saves space.
bedroom
bedroom