In the master bedroom, Leger bedside tables by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti sit alongside a Lifesteel bed by Antonio Citterio for Flexform in the master bedroom. The linens are by Coyuchi. Glass sliders lead to a large deck.
To add warmth and coziness to the bedroom, Rodriguez hung wood-look wallpaper from Belarte, then paired it with a bed from Soho Home, a floor lamp from Crate & Barrel, and vintage chairs.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
The walls throughout, including the primary suite here, are covered in vertical grain hemlock, which, at the time of construction, "was a little more affordable
Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
The primary suite presents a soothing retreat to rest and unwind, complete with a spacious bath, walk-in closet, and black-framed, sliding glass doors that open up to the pool.
In their child’s room, a dark green wall paint draws the eye to the view out the windows.
The low windows in the master bedroom focus the view on the backyard, not the neighbors. Christopher designed the solid poplar platform bed.
Boyer reconfigured the floorplan for more accessible storage, continuing the theme of white oak built-ins on the upper level, which allow Brooke and Tobi to access their side of the closet simultaneously.
Walnut ply millwork by Ashley Woodturning and polished concrete floors with radiant heating appear throughout the residence.
The bedroom furniture is from West Elm and the duvet is from Virgil Abloh’s Markerad collection for IKEA.
The Barcelona daybed is by Mies van der Rohe and the Reve bed is by Niels Bendtsen.
walls are lined in flush timber skirting with a neat shadow gap detail to the clay render.
A bath with a view in the master bedroom.
Another view of the bedroom shows more of the screens along the window wall.