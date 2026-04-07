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bedroom
By scouring shops, sales, and auctions, George Marrone amassed a giant trove of postwar furniture. He and his partner, Michael Nocera, applied that same work ethic to a 1959 home in Wilmington, Delaware, which they patched up over two years. The couple’s bulldogs stand guard at the flagstone entrance. The door, still with its Space Age knobs, is painted Flaming Torch by Behr. The brass wallhanging above the landing is by C. Jeré.
The bedroom walls are painted in Brassica from Farrow & Ball. The Pumpkin 2000 print over the Coco-Mat bead is by Yayoi Kusama, and the Suzani coverlet is from Pequeña Inglaterra. The vintage side tables are from Bucks County Estate Traders. The Knit-Wit pendant lamp is from Ameico, and the Enna LED wall sconces are by Astro Lighting.