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f
Collection by
Faye Williams
bedroom closet
View
6
Photos
Open walk-in closet
The main bedroom overlooks the front steps. Rafael added colorful slat accents over the window to contrast with the otherwise monochromatic scheme.
Additional floor-to-ceiling storage is located in the hallway. The home also features soaring 10-foot-high ceilings throughout, which enhances the overall sense of space.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper
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