Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
f
Collection by Faye Williams

bedroom closet

View 6 Photos
Open walk-in closet
Open walk-in closet
The main bedroom overlooks the front steps. Rafael added colorful slat accents over the window to contrast with the otherwise monochromatic scheme.
The main bedroom overlooks the front steps. Rafael added colorful slat accents over the window to contrast with the otherwise monochromatic scheme.
Additional floor-to-ceiling storage is located in the hallway. The home also features soaring 10-foot-high ceilings throughout, which enhances the overall sense of space.
Additional floor-to-ceiling storage is located in the hallway. The home also features soaring 10-foot-high ceilings throughout, which enhances the overall sense of space.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper