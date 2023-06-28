Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
f
Collection by Faye Williams

bedroom closet

View 4 Photos
Additional floor-to-ceiling storage is located in the hallway. The home also features soaring 10-foot-high ceilings throughout, which enhances the overall sense of space.
Additional floor-to-ceiling storage is located in the hallway. The home also features soaring 10-foot-high ceilings throughout, which enhances the overall sense of space.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
A view of how the reworked entry meets the new office/library, with the slat wall promoting sightlines through the house.
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper
The second kids' bedroom, featuring a wall of storage clad in new wallpaper