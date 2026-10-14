Castillero and Reed took inspiration from Norwegian design, keeping things cozy but minimalist with OSB cladding and a monochromatic palette.
A BlueDot side table keeps the space uncluttered, while artwork by Jason Hallman adds personal warmth.
Solis looked to Magdalena’s Eastern European heritage—she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Poland in 1990—for direction on furnishings and finishes.
Her talents are not just limited to photography, Magdalena crafted ceramic dishware used for meals and tea ceremonies, which regularly occur in that beloved primary bedroom window seat, one of her favorite spaces.
The photographer and homeowner snaps a self portrait.