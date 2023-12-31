Bedroom
In her book, Interiors, the designer describes how a trip to Tibet delivered a vision of the serenity she wanted to recreate in her own living space. Part of this involved relocating her bedroom to the rear of the building. The Scalamandré fabric used on the headboard and bed skirt fabric was chosen because the colors and patterns recall sepia-toned prints of the ancient city of Machu Picchu.
"We wanted to keep the exterior walls uncluttered, so you can focus on the views, the light, and the air," says Rosa Garneau, the owner of a 650-square-foot co-op in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. To achieve a clean look, everything gets tucked away, including the mattress and bedding. When looking for the best Murphy bed, look for one that can accommodate basic bedding without having to remove and store it daily.