In her book, Interiors, the designer describes how a trip to Tibet delivered a vision of the serenity she wanted to recreate in her own living space. Part of this involved relocating her bedroom to the rear of the building. The Scalamandré fabric used on the headboard and bed skirt fabric was chosen because the colors and patterns recall sepia-toned prints of the ancient city of Machu Picchu.
The master bedroom has a sitting area with a Twilight sofa from Design Within Reach and Noguchi's Prismatic tables from Vitra. The pillows are upholstered with Missoni's Kew fabric.
The cozy bedroom is clad in oiled oak.
In the master bedroom, the rocking chair is by Thonet and the bespoke rug is by Armadillo & Co.
The path stops at the master bedroom, where a completely glazed end wall frames the wildflower clearing. “This pathway purposefully links together the architecture of internal rooms and outdoor spaces with discoveries of the site’s varied landscape,” the architects say.
NOTE designed the wood blue-gray wall covering in this bedroom. A chrome Bestlite BL6 wall lamp by Gubi hangs near custom-made curtains, created using fabric by Astrid.
"We wanted to keep the exterior walls uncluttered, so you can focus on the views, the light, and the air," says Rosa Garneau, the owner of a 650-square-foot co-op in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. To achieve a clean look, everything gets tucked away, including the mattress and bedding. When looking for the best Murphy bed, look for one that can accommodate basic bedding without having to remove and store it daily.
The bed and side table in the master bedroom are from Loaf. In the adjacent bathroom, an antique mirror hangs above a Duravit sink. “There’s a slight Arts and Crafts feel to it,” says Marston of the house.
In such a small space “you have to organize, and every piece takes a decision,” says resident Heidi Wright. The couple keep things they use less frequently, like guest bedding, in the higher cabinets.
