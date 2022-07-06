The bedrooms enjoy views of the greenery just outside. The bed is Sixpenny upholstered in a lightweight linen, and the bedside table is Restoration Hardware. The drapes are Belgian linen by TwoPages.
The walls throughout, including the primary suite here, are covered in vertical grain hemlock, which, at the time of construction, "was a little more affordable
In the bedroom, the clients requested an almost black hue, so Anderson joined "Superwhite
A loft with built-in beds is tucked under the eaves, overlooking the living room.
The former sunroom, now a guest room, has a 1970s armchair by Bruno Rey.
The three-and-a-half-bedroom house measures less than 1,500 square feet in total. John-Barry says he gave priority to building a
Walls and closet doors are wrapped in the same flat-planked pine used throughout, and the bed covering is the Studio Ford 'Toledo Quilt.'
The Strands x Dwell collection of encaustic concrete is available in five different patterns and a diverse palette of colors, which can be mixed and matched to create a striking, seemingly random visual effect.
“It needed to be a sleeping niche that could become very dark,” says Pulcrano of the bedroom. A porthole window offers light when desired, and curtains encircle two sides for when it’s time to create total darkness.
The built-in oak bed and wall treatment was designed by Bright Designlab and fabricated by Master Furniture Makers, with a custom colorful rug designed by Bright Designlab, in collaboration with Kush Rugs.
The primary suite comprises the newly built southern wing of the house.
The primary suite's half wall allows for sunlight and fresh air to reach the full bathroom on the other side.