Bedroom

The navy and rust tones of the rug from The Citizenry help to balance the pink and green walls. "You need to bring in other tones as a breather," says Thomas. "It's like a squeeze of lime on top of food—it just punches it up a little bit." The corner chair is from Joybird, while the floor lamp is from Hudson Valley Lighting.
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
Curtains on ceiling-mounted tracks allow the homeowners to mitigate sun exposure without disturbing views of nature.
The subdued interior design aims to mimic the inside of a tree.
LIVE. LOVE. LOFT.
Strategically placed glass doors and windows provide ample ventilation during hot summer months.
The primary bedroom is wrapped in plywood from floor to ceiling.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
In the bedroom , Ball Light pendants by Michael Anastassiades hang above Tulip side tables by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The linens are by Brooklinen, and the Serif TV is by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec for Samsung.
All of the defining features in the bedroom, like the distinctive fireplace façade, were kept.
Views of Lake Colico are captured by the windows in the lower level bedrooms, where the Del Fierro’s sons sleep.
Lick chose a palette for its "Colors of the Year,
Plywood lines the attic guestroom of Mattie Iverson’s revamped Tudor home in the Queen Anne section of Seattle. The floor lamp is by Frandsen and the duvet is from Pottery Barn. The similarly colored bed frame lends a sense of serene continuity, and appears to float in the stripped-down space.
The "Jungle Room" is swathed in Benjamin Moore’s Lehigh Green.
