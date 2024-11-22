After: A circular motif inspired by the seedpod of the native kōwhai tree appears throughout the kitchen in stained glass, tile, and brass details.
After: The tall cabinetry along the back wall consolidates the fridge, pantry, laundry, and linen storage, opening up the rest of the kitchen for a lighter, more intuitive flow.
Large sliding doors connect the kitchen to the outdoor area.
In the living area, a long length of built-in storage doubles as a bench.
To save on costs, Caught suggested pulling back to just one copper-clad wardrobe in the primary bedroom. The rich burgundy on the opposite robe is the perfect foil.
The apartment now has one bedroom, which enjoys a feeling of warmth from ample timber joinery.
Now the ceiling framework gives the room more height, and two taller window units flank either side of the bed, adding to the illusion of more height. Pendants by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen hang above the custom white oak bed designed by Lake Flato Architects.
A bedroom on the second storey created from combining two smaller rooms, and with a similar scheme to the first storey using platforms to define spaces, storage and seating.
A soothing, sky-blue bathroom sits just off the attic bedroom.
In the master bedroom, a translucent sealant was applied to the painted ceiling and exposed beam to retain their original textures but create a homogeneous appearance.
The guestroom on the first storey, with a small walk-in wardrobe.
The cabinets are the same patinated steel as in the kitchen, and the wood floors and built-in bed are the same pine as the living room, with a Bona Oil finish in Frost.
The kitchen features custom-lacquered cabinets with white oak handles and, in lieu of upper cabinets, a wall niche to display dishes.
The bedside sconces are from Ladies & Gentleman Studio.
The raw edges of the antique teak wood shelves bring an organic touch to the the living area.