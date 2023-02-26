SubscribeSign In
Collection by Lauren C. Weissman

Bedroom ADU

One of the first Dwell Houses recently landed near Leslie Scharf’s vineyard home in Healdsburg, California. Norm Architects led the design of the 540-square-foot prefab, which is wrapped in Real Cedar siding.
