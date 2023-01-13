SubscribeSign In
Set in a century-old, brick-and-industrial steel building that originally housed horse stables, the Annex is a hybrid hospitality concept that is part Airbnb, part boutique hotel. Designed by Toronto–based architecture practice StudioAC in collaboration with the Gauley Brothers and Moss, the carefully curated hotel reflects the local community: All of the spaces feature the work of hand-picked local artists, musicians, and chefs.
The second bedroom.
In total, the home has eight bedrooms. Here is a look at the spacious master suite, which includes a plush king-size bed, along with a double-sided fireplace and cozy seating area.
Many of the home's seven bedrooms feature cozy outdoor seating areas.
In the master bedroom and elsewhere on the first floor, the ceiling joists are covered with clay plaster, all painted to match the adjacent surfaces.
Janette’s airy top-floor suite is furnished with a custom bed and night tables from B&amp;B Italia. The Fleetwood sliders on all three levels were trimmed in aluminum to reflect changing light.
Simple finishes in one of the guest rooms is offset by the views of the outdoors. A a clerestory window lets in light above, and an operable window/door with a shade allows for easy visual and physical access to the landscape.
The firm relocated the master bedroom to foster privacy, and it is joined by an en-suite bathroom and private study, seen down the hallway. "Black Laminate was used as the finish for the wall paneling, and provided concealed storage behind the master bed," says the firm. "This black laminate continues around all exterior surfaces of the master en-suite, powder room, and study joinery, to form a ‘black pod’ of sorts."
The bed also overlooks the new exterior courtyard via floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors measuring 4.8 meters wide (or almost 16 feet).
The homeowners chose this large, richly colored painting by Austin-based artist Patrick Puckett to be the focal point of the master bedroom.
The loft area accommodates a small or large-size bed and is flooded with plenty of sunlight.
The master bedroom is located on the upper level of the addition, while the other bedrooms sit in the former roof space of the original house. The windows frame views of specific trees on the site.
