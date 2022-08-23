The living space has two expansive glass openings, which were placed to intentionally frame exterior views.
The bedroom is lined in spruce and sparsely furnished, save for a built-in bed designed by Ateljé Sotamaa. The coverlet and pillows feature a folkloric pattern by Klaus Haapaniemi & Co.
The master suite features a sitting area and timber built-ins. “Our team of trim carpenters practically lived in the house for a year,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “The value of built-ins is multifaceted, and it runs from the ephemeral to the most pragmatic.”
The master suite was inserted where the carport used to be.
The master bedroom enjoys a vaulted ceiling not unlike the great room's, but is a cozy place of respite facing the back yard.
A screen can be lowered in front of the slider, turning the living space into a theater.
“My focus is on making the space feel good— and connected to land, views, and climate,” says designer Justin Twohill.
Martin and Casey wrapped the interior in oriented strand board. The rough-and-ready finish contrasts with the cool tones and polished surfaces of the bathroom, which is clad in Polarity terrazzo from Fibonacci. “It’s a minimal approach maximized,” Martin says.
The other two bedrooms are just as airy, complete with expansive, floor-to-ceiling glazing.
The primary suite is located at the far end of the home and features direct access to the wraparound balcony. Dark hardwood floors complement the room's neutral palette.
“Even though we sealed up the house as much as possible, these older homes are leaky,” shares Claire. To help keep energy costs down, she opted for a hybrid heating system from Trane.
The Bogarts’ beagle, Ranger, lounging on their bed. The painting, All is Well, is an abstract from Brenda’s early days as a painter.