Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Niyoosha

Bedroom

View 6 Photos
The relocated master bedroom, in the annex above the new kitchen, enjoys natural light from three sides.
The relocated master bedroom, in the annex above the new kitchen, enjoys natural light from three sides.
Bathroom fixtures complement surface finishes to inspire a feeling of cleanliness.
Bathroom fixtures complement surface finishes to inspire a feeling of cleanliness.
An efficient en-suite bathroom extends from the bedroom.
An efficient en-suite bathroom extends from the bedroom.