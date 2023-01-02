Life House’s design team oversaw every detail of the project. It's helmed by Jenny Bukovec, previously of Rockwell Group, and includes Lei Xing as senior designer and Tacho Elizondo as product designer.
Dan and Leah’s bedroom features a custom platform bed by Unruh Furniture and Cypress sconces by Cedar & Moss from Rejuvenation.
The couple’s bedroom overlooks the surrounding Ojai landscape. To the left of the windows is a coveted drawing by Guy Dill.
Golden orbs suspended from the ceiling pair perfectly with a functional desk lamp, giving this elegant modern bedroom the perfect balance between form and function.
The bedroom area in the pink house is framed by an arch opening.
Bedrooms are outfitted with rustic furnishings and woven decor.
Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spartan, with just a bed and an antique wardrobe. The former studio’s rough walls and ceiling were left uncovered and painted white.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.