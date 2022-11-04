Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
m
Collection by
Mariko Stucki Homer
Bedroom
View
5
Photos
Main bedroom with built in bespoke bench seat
The sprawling property comes with hundreds of olive, avocado, and citrus trees, a detached guesthouse, and a charming chicken coop.
Post-and-beam construction continues into each of the home's five bedrooms. The primary suite includes a fully remodeled bath—another space with a large skylight.
Share