🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
a
Collection by
Anne McPhee
Bedroom
View
7
Photos
Thoughtful touches, like a built-in desk and extra storage in one of the lower-level bedrooms, abound throughout the house. The wardrobe door pulls are an Etsy find from My Home & Me.
The bed frame is custom, designed by Jin Lee Studio.
Throughout the home- original windows, doors, cabinetry, hardware, and light fixtures remain for the most part remarkably intact.
Built-in storage helps Will optimize the compact space.
The primary bedroom includes its own balcony. The Eames lounge chair was one of numerous furniture investments chosen for their longevity and timelessness.
Share