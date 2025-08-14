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Collection by Anne McPhee

Bedroom

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Thoughtful touches, like a built-in desk and extra storage in one of the lower-level bedrooms, abound throughout the house. The wardrobe door pulls are an Etsy find from My Home & Me.
Thoughtful touches, like a built-in desk and extra storage in one of the lower-level bedrooms, abound throughout the house. The wardrobe door pulls are an Etsy find from My Home & Me.
The bed frame is custom, designed by Jin Lee Studio.
The bed frame is custom, designed by Jin Lee Studio.
Throughout the home- original windows, doors, cabinetry, hardware, and light fixtures remain for the most part remarkably intact.
Throughout the home- original windows, doors, cabinetry, hardware, and light fixtures remain for the most part remarkably intact.
Built-in storage helps Will optimize the compact space.
Built-in storage helps Will optimize the compact space.
The primary bedroom includes its own balcony. The Eames lounge chair was one of numerous furniture investments chosen for their longevity and timelessness.
The primary bedroom includes its own balcony. The Eames lounge chair was one of numerous furniture investments chosen for their longevity and timelessness.