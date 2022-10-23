Beautiful Homes
U.K. design firm Koto’s proof of concept for their new venture in architect-designed modular residences is in North Uist, an island in the remote Outer Hebrides of Scotland. The roughly 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home carries the company’s characteristic sculptural forms, jet-black yakisugi cladding, and Japandi aesthetic.
Designed by Moliving, each standalone unit is like a hotel suite. At the front is a deck, where an entry leads past a bathroom, into a living area with clerestory windows, and then to a wood-paneled bedroom fronted by a window and doors that open onto a patio with a lakefront view. Sleek interior finishes, like a blend of tile in the bathroom, and wood cladding around the mini bar, give it a refined feel. Rounding out the accommodation is a hot tub positioned to the side.
