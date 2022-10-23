SubscribeSign In
Collection by Nicole Brown

Beautiful Homes

View 44 Photos
“As Koto progressed, we started to look further east to the minimalist world of Japanese design and their focus on social functionality,” says co-founder Johnathon Little. “The pairing between the Scandi and Japanese design aesthetics marry beautifully to create stunning yet functional designs.”
“As Koto progressed, we started to look further east to the minimalist world of Japanese design and their focus on social functionality,” says co-founder Johnathon Little. “The pairing between the Scandi and Japanese design aesthetics marry beautifully to create stunning yet functional designs.”
Floor-to-ceiling glazing in the living area of the My Milla model keeps it connected to the landscape.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing in the living area of the My Milla model keeps it connected to the landscape.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
Top 9 Prefabs of 2020: These best-in-class prefabricated homes are vying for your vote in the Dwell Design Awards.
Top 9 Prefabs of 2020: These best-in-class prefabricated homes are vying for your vote in the Dwell Design Awards.
The living area, housed in the second container volume, features a vintage metal stove.
The living area, housed in the second container volume, features a vintage metal stove.
U.K. design firm Koto’s proof of concept for their new venture in architect-designed modular residences is in North Uist, an island in the remote Outer Hebrides of Scotland. The roughly 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home carries the company’s characteristic sculptural forms, jet-black yakisugi cladding, and Japandi aesthetic.
U.K. design firm Koto’s proof of concept for their new venture in architect-designed modular residences is in North Uist, an island in the remote Outer Hebrides of Scotland. The roughly 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home carries the company’s characteristic sculptural forms, jet-black yakisugi cladding, and Japandi aesthetic.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
The large blue barn door, mimicked by the garage doors, is an hommage to the family home, which also has big sliding storm doors.
The large blue barn door, mimicked by the garage doors, is an hommage to the family home, which also has big sliding storm doors.
Designed by Moliving, each standalone unit is like a hotel suite. At the front is a deck, where an entry leads past a bathroom, into a living area with clerestory windows, and then to a wood-paneled bedroom fronted by a window and doors that open onto a patio with a lakefront view. Sleek interior finishes, like a blend of tile in the bathroom, and wood cladding around the mini bar, give it a refined feel. Rounding out the accommodation is a hot tub positioned to the side.
Designed by Moliving, each standalone unit is like a hotel suite. At the front is a deck, where an entry leads past a bathroom, into a living area with clerestory windows, and then to a wood-paneled bedroom fronted by a window and doors that open onto a patio with a lakefront view. Sleek interior finishes, like a blend of tile in the bathroom, and wood cladding around the mini bar, give it a refined feel. Rounding out the accommodation is a hot tub positioned to the side.
The interiors feature soothing wood cladding that juxtaposes the black exteriors.
The interiors feature soothing wood cladding that juxtaposes the black exteriors.
The kitchen now has 20-foot high ceilings and opens out to the dining room. Among the custom pieces in the new kitchen include a hidden pull out step stool and appliance garages for easy, clutter-free storage. <span style="color: rgb(204, 204, 204); font-size: 13px;">Photography by Nils Timm</span>
Photography by Nils Timm
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
Now, the kitchen benefits from all the natural light brought in by the bump-out. The cabinets are Ikea's Sektion cainets with their base line Veddinge white lacquer finish fronts, topped with Ikea quartz counters. The hardware includes knobs from Lowe’s and pulls from Manzoni.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-

24 more saves