beautiful
Storage was vital for this young family, and the design team incorporated it wherever they could. Though the space is relatively compact, smartly programmed walls of cabinetry—like the one that runs through the hallway room from a work station to the main bedroom—make it simple to keep clutter out of sight.
Not every client-designer relationship would have thrived under such extreme circumstances, but Dovey credits Sarah and Ben’s attitude for the project’s success. “They were observant and thoughtful, and really took the time to ask all the right questions,” says Dovey. “In the end, it went so well just because of the great relationships.”