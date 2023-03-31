In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow & Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
Inspired by the house’s California ranch setting and the natural brush of the surrounding foothills, the designer papered one of the walls in the primary bathroom with geometric-patterned wallcovering by Kelly Wearstler for Kravet.
Because the primary bathroom receives little natural light, the designer employed Zellige shower tile that reflects light and offers texture.
The designer created a teak built-in bench seat for the primary bathroom, where she installed lively Marmoreal flooring, teak vanities, and marigold Zellige shower tile.
Clint, Corinne, and their children Vera, Clive, and Leon pose by the fire pit on the back patio.
"The discussion around indoor/outdoor living has become such a cliché, but in Santa Barbara, our climate is paradise," says Dan Weber of Anacapa. "The idea of outdoor living is a reality here unlike in other places."
The drop ceiling was removed to make the kitchen feel larger, and Troy RLM kitchen lights were installed above it.
An outdoor shower is right off the kitchen, next to a surfboard made by Kurtis Woodin. The fiberglass and wood windows and doors are from Marvin.
"These tiles have a handmade quality with texture and variation that reminded me of studio pottery, a favorite thing of mine to source and collect,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,