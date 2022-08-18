SubscribeSign In
Collection by Kate Funk

Beach house ideas

Floating steel siding shields the home from the elements.
The former closet was transformed by opening up the wall to the bedroom and adding a skylight above the bathtub. The light timber joinery and bright white surfaces enhance the feeling of light.
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
Heath Ceramics Heron Blue wall tiles.
Plywood lines the attic guestroom of Mattie Iverson’s revamped Tudor home in the Queen Anne section of Seattle. The floor lamp is by Frandsen and the duvet is from Pottery Barn. The similarly colored bed frame lends a sense of serene continuity, and appears to float in the stripped-down space.
Extensive glazing continues into the chef's kitchen, another space offering direct outdoor access. Light-hued custom cabinetry complements the stone tile and black countertops.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The home's centerpiece is its ridge-beam skylight, which extends over the living room and expanded kitchen.
Christine Stucker and James Veal, founders of Stewart-Schafer, snapped up this architect-designed house on 18 acres in Connecticut as soon as they found it in 2019.
The home’s Alaskan yellow cedar siding and copper roof will weather and change color over time. “It’s cool to think that in 10 or 20 years, it will be a silver house with a green roof,” says Drew.
A peek at the oversized glass shower awaiting in the primary suite.
Extensive garden spaces with curated plantings, fruit trees, berry bushes, and four tiers of raised bed gardens await in the backyard.
An Eilersen Chess sofa anchors the living space.
The kitchen offers a generous, well-considered layout of stainless steel cabinetry, as well as a central island which softly delineates the space from the large dining area.
The red rock of the fireplace façade became smooth drywall with an elongated concrete hearth. “We fireproofed it with a layer of fireproofing between the actual fire insert and the outside walls,” notes Mattingly of the application. The rug is the Savannah from Armadillo, topped with a Cierre Aida Sectional from KCC, and a Little Petra Lounge Chair by &amp;Tradition. The lighting is Noguchi, and casts a soft glow at night.
Fireplace room
