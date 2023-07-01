SubscribeSign In
Beach

The main living space enjoys unfettered ocean views thanks to the beachfront location and the open glass door. Materials used in the home are decidedly weatherproof, like the travertine floors, the concrete thermal mass wall that runs the length of the home, and even the hardware on most of the furniture. Starfire glass railings along the patio cut down on blowing sand and provide a measure of safety.
A 26-foot-wide, 3-ton airport glass hangar door opens the living room to the Atlantic Ocean. The enormous structure was custom-made for the home, designed to raise at the touch of a button to let the ocean breeze permeate every corner of the home.
While this may look like a typical beach house from the outside with cedar siding and a low-pitched roof, a surprise awaits on the beachfront side of the home. A garage-style glass door opens at the touch of a button to welcome the salty sea breeze and plenty of sunlight.
At the end of a dirt road in Bissel Cove, Rhode Island, this 1940s bungalow is surrounded by tall trees and a small horse farm. "It’s very enchanting and quiet—in the best way," note the residents, who own East Surf Co., a surf wax company.
In the living space, a cloud-like Amelia sofa and matching chairs from Sixpenny interrupt the wood palette. Note the brass ceiling pendant, another score from Portland Architectural Salvage that was an old ship’s spotlight.
Aamion and Daize Goodwin’s radical, triple-decker digs in Hanalei, Kauai, can best be described as "Peter Pan" meets "Swiss Family Robinson."
A double-screen operable wood shutter system completely opens up the top floor to the forest canopy.
The ground floor opens up to a pool and outdoor living area.
The ocean-facing side of the house holds the communal areas of the house: the kitchen, living and dining rooms, and the cinema. Low-profile outdoor furniture dots the deck, while an alcove protects view-seekers if the day gets too windy.
A central courtyard is planted with hardy local fauna. A glass atrium at one side holds the hidden elevator and a stairway that leads to the ground-floor entryway.
The elegantly curved detail of the concrete roof is reminiscent of a ship's sail. In practical terms, it gives maximum sun exposure to the front deck with its pool.
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.
