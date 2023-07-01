Beach
The main living space enjoys unfettered ocean views thanks to the beachfront location and the open glass door. Materials used in the home are decidedly weatherproof, like the travertine floors, the concrete thermal mass wall that runs the length of the home, and even the hardware on most of the furniture. Starfire glass railings along the patio cut down on blowing sand and provide a measure of safety.
Reilly, pictured here, deleted the original front door in order to create an expanse of uninterrupted wall in the living room. The existing slider is now the main entry point. She clad the exterior with planks marketed as a shou sugi ban product that reads as burned, knotty cedar. A new, corrugated metal roof replaced asphalt shingles.