The guest bedroom, as well as other parts of the house, have a plywood accent wall. “My family's in the plywood business and they have been making plywood for over a hundred years,” says Holly. “This is not your typical Home Depot plywood. This is really clear with a nice veneer on it. So, we were able to do a special run of plywood that had a really beautiful grain to it, and it adds so much richness to our home.” The sconces are from Cedar & Moss.