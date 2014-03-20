Bauhaus-Influenced Furniture from New Tendency

Collaborative Berlin studio New Tendency offers a collection of restrained, elegant, and mostly monochromatic furniture for the home.

Winners of the Interior Innovation Award 2014 (SHIFT Shelf) and nominees for the 2013 German Design Awards, Berlin-based collaborative design firm New Tendency is earning an international reputation. Established as 'My Bauhaus,' the group, which was founded by students of Bauhaus University in 2009, was obliged to rename themselves after the retail group that trademarked the illustrious name threatened legal action. These eight products shows that, even by another name, the firm and its products can still continue the legacy of chic modern design for which Walter Gropius's school gained renown.