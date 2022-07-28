SubscribeSign In
The difference a Solatube tubular daylighting device can make in these spaces is dramatic.
A West Elm rug in the bedroom.
The bathroom (shower and toilet) are set off with a pocket door, while the sink is set in a narrow hallway that leads to the bedroom. While the couple didn't make any changes to the layout of the space, they majorly updated its look and feel.
The new kitchen is an IKEA kitchen with Reform fronts painted a moody blue color, not unlike the ocean itself. "Sometimes it looks really gray, and sometimes it looks way more green-blue," says Jocie. "I like that. Depending on the light, it has a very different feel." The countertops are Richlite Black Diamond.
View of the new primary bathroom. Sustainable features include Richlite countertops made of recycled paper, a vanity made of Kirei board, tiles with recycled content, low-flow water fixtures, and energy efficient lighting by Louis Poulsen.
Hidden Vanity
Short on space? Modern bathroom vanities for small spaces don’t have to scrimp on style, as evidenced by this diminutive porcelain sink with chrome cross handles.
In modern bathroom vanities, timber can be used a number of different ways. It’s at its most basic in this simplistic modern bathroom, tied together neatly with matching shelving in the cut-out above.
Builder Luke Gilligan of Gilligan Development used reclaimed oak planks from a deconstructed barn to create this modern bathroom vanity’s rustic millwork. To achieve the rugged look, he sanded and wire-brushed the wood, then applied a clear stain. The sinks are from Duravit’s Vero line and the cabinet pulls are from Top Knobs.
Classy, streamlined and modern, vanities with under-mount sinks such as this Duravit D-code sink are ideal for smooth, retrained aesthetics.
Houle designed the ofuro tub in the master bath to mesh with the home’s tallowwood wall paneling. The Ikea sink is outfitted with Vola faucets.
Ann Sacks terrazzo tile covers the floor and backsplash. The sinks were fabricated by a local artisan, Cement Elegance.
For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
In the bathrooms, Lunt paired classic midcentury finishes (like terrazzo and wood) with fresh fixtures and lights.
The bathrooms at Ace Hotel Toronto are airy and bright, with artful accents such as copper-framed mirrors over the vanity.
The renovated bathrooms include custom mahogany vanities and Corian countertops.
The cabin's single bathroom is located adjacent to the master bedroom and is covered in ocher-colored tile. A fenced-in outdoor bathing area is accessible via a sliding glass door.
The square green tiles in the bathroom are the same ones architect David Bench used in his own apartment.
